Clover Finance Tops 24 Hour Volume of $161,595.35 (CLV)

Clover Finance (CLV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Clover Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0548 or 0.00000321 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Clover Finance has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Clover Finance has a market capitalization of $54.80 million and approximately $161,595.35 worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Clover Finance Profile

Clover Finance’s genesis date was May 17th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Clover Finance is clover.finance.

Clover Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clover Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clover Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Clover Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

