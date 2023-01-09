Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Downgraded to Market Perform at Cowen

Cowen cut shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $36.00 target price on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

COIN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $220.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $89.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.30.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $33.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.16. Coinbase Global has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $246.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.20). Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $590.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post -11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,175 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $95,373.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,169.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,175 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $95,373.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,169.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tobias Lutke bought 5,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.61 per share, with a total value of $373,139.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 76,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,202,183.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 102,743 shares of company stock worth $4,896,318 and sold 383,048 shares worth $15,951,117. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,210.0% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 133.5% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Further Reading

