CoinEx Token Price Up 4.7% Over Last Week (CET)

CoinEx Token (CET) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 9th. CoinEx Token has a total market capitalization of $165.86 million and $318,462.44 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CoinEx Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0434 or 0.00000252 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CoinEx Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003642 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000289 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000359 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 153.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $76.31 or 0.00442038 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.10 or 0.01437176 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,389.86 or 0.31221988 BTC.

CoinEx Token Coin Profile

CoinEx Token’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 3,830,645,898 coins and its circulating supply is 3,821,229,959 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org.

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially.CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinEx Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinEx Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.