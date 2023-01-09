Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 991,427 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 30,947 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 1.6% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $29,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1,476.6% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,347,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 31.9% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $37.89 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $52.10. The company has a market cap of $163.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 billion. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Comcast from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen cut their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.27.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

