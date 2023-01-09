Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 3,573 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 158,725 shares.The stock last traded at $13.44 and had previously closed at $13.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.42. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas ( NYSE:CCU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $736.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.16 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.66%. On average, equities analysts expect that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.312 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s dividend payout ratio is 50.52%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 114.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 563,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after purchasing an additional 300,523 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 60.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 740,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,347,000 after buying an additional 278,400 shares in the last quarter. Discerene Group LP grew its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 34.4% during the second quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 745,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,418,000 after buying an additional 190,660 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 45.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 581,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,349,000 after buying an additional 181,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 63.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 387,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after buying an additional 150,231 shares in the last quarter. 18.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

