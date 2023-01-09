Comparing Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) & BOX (NYSE:BOX)

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) and Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BOX and Intuit, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BOX 0 0 6 0 3.00 Intuit 0 2 20 0 2.91

BOX currently has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.36%. Intuit has a consensus target price of $497.89, indicating a potential upside of 28.81%. Given Intuit’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Intuit is more favorable than BOX.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

BOX has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intuit has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BOX and Intuit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BOX 0.20% N/A -0.70% Intuit 14.10% 14.31% 8.49%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BOX and Intuit’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BOX $874.33 million 4.89 -$41.46 million ($0.11) -271.91 Intuit $12.73 billion 8.53 $2.07 billion $6.57 58.83

Intuit has higher revenue and earnings than BOX. BOX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intuit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.7% of BOX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.7% of Intuit shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of BOX shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Intuit shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Intuit beats BOX on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BOX

(Get Rating)

Box, Inc. provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations. It offers web, mobile, and desktop applications for cloud content management on a platform for developing custom applications, as well as industry-specific capabilities. As of January 31, 2022, the company had approximately 100,000 paying organizations, and its solution was offered in 25 languages. It serves financial services, health care, government, and legal services industries in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Box.net, Inc. and changed its name to Box, Inc. in November 2011. Box, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco Bay Area, California.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Online Advanced, a cloud-based solution; QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; QuickBooks Commerce, a solution for product-based businesses; QuickBooks Online Accountant; and payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state income tax returns. This segment also offers payment-processing solutions, including credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, and ACH payment services; QuickBooks Cash business bank account; and financial supplies and financing for small businesses. The Consumer segment provides TurboTax income tax preparation products and services; and personal finance. The Credit Karma segment offers consumers with a personal finance platform that provides personalized recommendations of home, auto, and personal loans, as well as credit cards and insurance products. The ProConnect segment provides Lacerte, ProSeries, and ProFile desktop tax-preparation software products; and ProConnect Tax Online tax products, electronic tax filing service, and bank products and related services. It sells products and services through various sales and distribution channels, including multi-channel shop-and-buy experiences, websites and call centers, mobile application stores, and retail and other channels. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

