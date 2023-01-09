Comparing Kuboo (OTCMKTS:SGTB) and DHI Group (NYSE:DHX)

Kuboo (OTCMKTS:SGTB – Get Rating) and DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Kuboo has a beta of -0.63, meaning that its share price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DHI Group has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Kuboo alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Kuboo and DHI Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kuboo 0 0 0 0 N/A DHI Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

DHI Group has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 101.83%. Given DHI Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DHI Group is more favorable than Kuboo.

This table compares Kuboo and DHI Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kuboo N/A N/A N/A DHI Group 1.43% 1.77% 0.86%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.3% of DHI Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Kuboo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of DHI Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kuboo and DHI Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kuboo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A DHI Group $119.90 million 2.17 -$29.74 million $0.04 136.28

Kuboo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DHI Group.

Summary

DHI Group beats Kuboo on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kuboo

(Get Rating)

Kuboo, Inc., doing business as Safe Communications, Inc., provides open and secure family communications. It operates a child safe virtual world that offers games, edutainment, controlled chat, and multiple channels online streaming in one platform. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About DHI Group

(Get Rating)

DHI Group, Inc. provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees. It also provides eFinancialCareers, a financial services careers Website for financial services industry professionals from various sectors, including asset management, risk management, investment banking, and information technology. The company serves small, mid-sized, and large direct employers; staffing companies; recruiting agencies; consulting firms; and marketing departments of companies. The company was formerly known as Dice Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to DHI Group, Inc. in April 2015. DHI Group, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Kuboo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuboo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.