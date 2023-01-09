Compass (NYSE:COMP) Trading Up 10.4%

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) shares rose 10.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.83 and last traded at $2.77. Approximately 42,759 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,725,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Compass in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.75 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Compass from $4.20 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Compass from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compass presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.03.
Compass Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.22.
Compass Company Profile
Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.
