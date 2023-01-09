Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Now Covered by Analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CGEN has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Compugen from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Compugen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGEN opened at $0.87 on Thursday. Compugen has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $4.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $75.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.58.

Compugen ( NASDAQ:CGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Compugen will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Compugen by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,781,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,946,000 after buying an additional 552,817 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Compugen by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,463,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after buying an additional 115,527 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Compugen by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,372,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 1,072,576 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Compugen by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,546,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 880,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Compugen by 200.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,518,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 1,012,763 shares in the last quarter. 25.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies as a monotherapy; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and AZD2936, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase I/II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

