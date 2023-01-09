Concordium (CCD) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $44.87 Million

Concordium (CCD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. In the last week, Concordium has traded 5% higher against the dollar. Concordium has a total market capitalization of $44.87 million and $507,199.53 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Concordium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Concordium Coin Profile

Concordium’s launch date was June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 11,568,824,325 coins and its circulating supply is 6,227,385,837 coins. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Concordium is www.concordium.com. Concordium’s official message board is medium.com/concordium.

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium is an open-source, permissionless and decentralized blockchain with a built-in user identity. Concordium supports regulatory compliance, allowing businesses to harness the power of blockchain technology.The CCD is the native token of the Concordium blockchain platform. Fundamentally, the CCD serves to pay for the network fees. These fees are earned by the validator nodes (bakers and finalizers) to process transactions and secure the network. Bakers must stake CCD amounts to take part in the consensus.”

