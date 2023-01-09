Contrasting Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) & Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK)

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) and Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Bankwell Financial Group and Southern States Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bankwell Financial Group 35.94% 15.73% 1.35% Southern States Bancshares 26.62% 12.35% 1.12%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and Southern States Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bankwell Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Southern States Bancshares 0 2 0 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

Southern States Bancshares has a consensus target price of $26.50, indicating a potential downside of 5.69%. Given Southern States Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Southern States Bancshares is more favorable than Bankwell Financial Group.

This table compares Bankwell Financial Group and Southern States Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bankwell Financial Group $87.03 million 2.54 $26.59 million $4.76 6.01 Southern States Bancshares $68.58 million 3.57 $18.57 million $2.28 12.32

Bankwell Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Southern States Bancshares. Bankwell Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Southern States Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Bankwell Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Southern States Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Bankwell Financial Group pays out 16.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Southern States Bancshares pays out 15.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bankwell Financial Group has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Bankwell Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Bankwell Financial Group has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southern States Bancshares has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.5% of Bankwell Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.1% of Southern States Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 28.0% of Bankwell Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of Southern States Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bankwell Financial Group beats Southern States Bancshares on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bankwell Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans secured by savings or certificate accounts and automobiles; and unsecured personal loans and overdraft lines of credit. It operates branches in New Canaan, Stamford, Fairfield, Wilton, Westport, Darien, Norwalk, and Hamden, Connecticut. The company was formerly known as BNC Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. in September 2013. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New Canaan, Connecticut.

About Southern States Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits. The company also provides real estate loan products, which include loans for real estate construction and development, residential mortgages, and commercial real estate mortgage loans; commercial and industrial loans; and direct consumer installment loans, overdrafts, and other revolving credit loans. In addition, it offers online and mobile banking, and ATM services. The company operates 15 offices in Alabama and Georgia, as well as a loan production office in Atlanta, Georgia. Southern States Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Anniston, Alabama.

