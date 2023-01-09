Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.42

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$4.42 and last traded at C$4.78, with a volume of 157465 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CTS. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Converge Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Converge Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.69.

Converge Technology Solutions Stock Up 5.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.41. The firm has a market cap of C$1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 29.94.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions ( TSE:CTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$603.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$614.67 million. Equities analysts expect that Converge Technology Solutions Corp. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions for corporate and government institutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

