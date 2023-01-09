Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) PT Lowered to C$2.25 at National Bank Financial

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Desjardins assumed coverage on Copper Mountain Mining in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of CPPMF stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $1.42. The stock had a trading volume of 94,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,025. The stock has a market cap of $298.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average of $1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $3.45.

Copper Mountain Mining ( OTCMKTS:CPPMF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.66 million during the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

