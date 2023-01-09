Cormark Cuts Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Price Target to C$4.00

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$5.25 to C$4.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 56.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Yangarra Resources Stock Performance

Yangarra Resources stock traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$2.56. 186,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,935. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.13. Yangarra Resources has a one year low of C$1.60 and a one year high of C$4.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.74. The company has a market cap of C$225.15 million and a PE ratio of 2.33.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$62.79 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yangarra Resources will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

About Yangarra Resources

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of February 1, 2022, it had proved plus probable reserves of 141.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

