Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Makes New $233,000 Investment in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,260 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. OFG Bancorp accounts for 0.6% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 498,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,272,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,356 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 10,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OFG traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.12. 1,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,900. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.15. OFG Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.39 and a 1 year high of $30.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.68 and a 200 day moving average of $27.25.

OFG Bancorp ( NYSE:OFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $156.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.56%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut OFG Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

In other OFG Bancorp news, Director Edwin Perez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $570,100. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

