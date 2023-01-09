Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Raises Position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) by 69.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Griffon were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Griffon by 2.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Griffon by 0.5% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 88,683 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Griffon by 1.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Griffon by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Griffon by 1.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GFF traded up $3.45 on Monday, reaching $39.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,240. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.86. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.87. Griffon Co. has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $37.69.

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The conglomerate reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. Griffon had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a positive return on equity of 28.77%. The business had revenue of $708.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Griffon Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. Griffon’s payout ratio is currently -10.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Griffon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Griffon from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

