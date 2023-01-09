Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Sold by Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 54,757 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned about 0.06% of Cousins Properties worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,673,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $873,217,000 after purchasing an additional 155,633 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,077,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,018,000 after acquiring an additional 276,416 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 14.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,217,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,078 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 73.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,615,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,186 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 11.0% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,338,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,498,000 after acquiring an additional 330,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

CUZ traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.57. 13,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518,600. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.08. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52-week low of $21.72 and a 52-week high of $42.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.84%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CUZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Cousins Properties to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.86.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

