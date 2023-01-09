Creditcoin Trading Up 7.2% This Week (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $100.89 million and $8.46 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00002854 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005858 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001070 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000664 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00011844 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000132 BTC.
Creditcoin Coin Profile
Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org.
Creditcoin Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
