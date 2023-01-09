Crestchic (LON:LOAD) Hits New 1-Year High at $400.00

Crestchic Plc (LON:LOAD – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 400 ($4.82) and last traded at GBX 398.45 ($4.80), with a volume of 94993 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 398 ($4.80).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Crestchic in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Get Crestchic alerts:

Crestchic Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 340.93. The stock has a market cap of £112.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,341.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.54, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

About Crestchic

Crestchic Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, hires, and sells specialist industrial equipment in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, South America, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Asia. It offers loadbank equipment that is primarily used for the commissioning, testing, and maintenance of independent power sources and systems, such as diesel generators and gas turbines; and transformers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crestchic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestchic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.