Critical Survey: NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL) vs. KT (NYSE:KT)

NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Rating) and KT (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.3% of NextPlat shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.1% of KT shares are held by institutional investors. 29.9% of NextPlat shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of KT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NextPlat and KT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextPlat $7.74 million 1.89 -$8.11 million N/A N/A KT $21.74 billion 0.30 $1.22 billion $2.40 5.70

Volatility & Risk

KT has higher revenue and earnings than NextPlat.

NextPlat has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KT has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NextPlat and KT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextPlat -105.42% -57.27% -51.22% KT 5.57% 8.41% 3.71%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for NextPlat and KT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextPlat 0 0 0 0 N/A KT 0 0 2 0 3.00

Summary

KT beats NextPlat on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextPlat

NextPlat Corp, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile satellite services (MSS) solutions for satellite-enabled voice, data, personnel and asset tracking, machine-to-machine, and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity services in the United States and internationally. It offers satellite communications products, which enable users to make voice calls, send and receive text messages and emails, and transmit GPS location coordinates virtually; GPS enabled emergency locator distress beacons that enables essential communication between customers, and search and rescue organizations during emergency situations and pinpoint locational information to search and rescue services; and SolarTrack, an IoT tracking device powered by the sun for tracking and monitoring anything that moves or remote asset used outdoors. The company also offers GTCTrack, a subscription-based mapping and tracking portal that allows managers to track, command, and control assets in near-real-time. The company provides its solutions for businesses, governments, military, humanitarian organizations, and individual users. It offers its products and services directly to end users and reseller networks; operates e-commerce websites that offer a range of MSS products and solutions; and offers portable satellite voice, data, and tracking solutions through various third-party e-commerce storefronts. The company was formerly known as Orbsat Corp. and changed its name to NextPlat Corp in January 2022. NextPlat Corp is headquartered in Coconut Grove, Florida.

About KT

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services. It also provides media and content services, including IPTV, satellite TV, digital music, e-commerce, online advertising consulting, and digital comics and novels services; and credit card processing and other financial services. In addition, the company offers information technology and network services, and satellite services; sells handsets and miscellaneous telecommunications equipment; develops and sells residential units and commercial real estate; and rents real estate properties. Further, it maintains public telephones; offers security, B2C and B2B, investment fund, software development and data processing, value added network, system integration and maintenance, mobile marketing, PCS distribution, satellite broadcasting, cloud system implementation, network installation and management, and data center development and related services. Additionally, the company is involved in the Internet banking ASP and security solutions, residential building development and supply, sports group management, technology business finance, software development and supply, submarine cable construction and maintenance, and trunk radio systems businesses. As of December 31, 2020, the company served approximately 22.3 million mobile subscribers and 8.8 million IPTV subscribers. The company was formerly known as Korea Telecom Corp. and changed its name to KT Corporation in March 2002. KT Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam, South Korea.

