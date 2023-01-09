Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Purchased by Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA increased its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Crown makes up approximately 3.2% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Crown were worth $4,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Crown during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Crown during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Crown by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

CCK stock traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.27. 8,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,925. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.72. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.00 and a one year high of $130.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.30). Crown had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a positive return on equity of 39.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.35%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CCK shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Crown from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Crown from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Crown from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Crown from $116.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.13.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

