Curve DAO Token One Day Volume Hits $177.58 Million (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded up 21.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. During the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded 23.2% higher against the dollar. One Curve DAO Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00003865 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a total market cap of $356.04 million and approximately $177.58 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Curve DAO Token Profile

Curve DAO Token’s launch date was August 13th, 2020. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,820,680,573 tokens and its circulating supply is 531,583,334 tokens. The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Curve DAO Token is https://reddit.com/r/curvedao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Curve DAO Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost.Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curve DAO Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curve DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

