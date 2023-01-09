Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $29.13

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.13 and last traded at $32.01, with a volume of 10496 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.45.

Several analysts have commented on CUTR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cutera in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Cutera from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

The company has a market cap of $600.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.17.

Cutera ( NASDAQ:CUTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.38). Cutera had a negative net margin of 31.31% and a negative return on equity of 225.70%. The firm had revenue of $62.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.65 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cutera, Inc. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUTR. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Cutera in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Cutera by 592.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 533 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cutera by 1,515.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cutera in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Cutera by 2,861.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,007 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

