CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,763 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,268 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises approximately 2.0% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 17.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,633,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,934,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,531,311 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 38.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,680,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $899,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,382 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth $262,167,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 145.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,374,381 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $312,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,311 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in CVS Health by 159.8% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,146,236 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $291,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,319 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.53.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS Health stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.47. 119,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,256,686. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $86.28 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The company has a market capitalization of $121.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.71.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

