CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.65-$8.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $314.00B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $314.81 billion. CVS Health also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.70-$8.90 EPS.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $91.75. 227,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,256,686. The stock has a market cap of $120.56 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.71. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVS shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $118.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CVS Health

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

