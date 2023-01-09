Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Increased to $168.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $148.00 to $168.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Darden Restaurants from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $134.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $150.91.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

NYSE:DRI opened at $146.98 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $110.96 and a one year high of $150.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.87.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.76%.

In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total transaction of $128,470.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,506.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total transaction of $128,470.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,506.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $283,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,069.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,057 shares of company stock valued at $6,376,486 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 25.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth $150,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 17.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,176,000 after purchasing an additional 113,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Articles

