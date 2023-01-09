Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Shares Down 5.8%

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.48 and last traded at $20.36. Approximately 11,658 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,563,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.61.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DCPH shares. Jonestrading upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 11th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.95.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DCPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.02. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 63.88% and a negative net margin of 177.53%. The firm had revenue of $35.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.29 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 99.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,403,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,971,000 after purchasing an additional 699,071 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,537,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 6,250,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,200,000 after purchasing an additional 670,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

