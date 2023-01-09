DeepOnion Price Up 1.4% Over Last 7 Days (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 9th. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.0425 or 0.00000247 BTC on major exchanges. DeepOnion has a market cap of $973,486.56 and $632.06 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,886,279 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

