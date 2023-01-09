Defira (FIRA) Trading 8.5% Higher Over Last Week

Defira (FIRA) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Defira token can now be bought for $0.0492 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular exchanges. Defira has a total market cap of $49.22 million and $5,583.65 worth of Defira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Defira has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

About Defira

Defira launched on February 25th, 2022. The official website for Defira is www.defira.com. Defira’s official Twitter account is @defiraverse.

Defira Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Defira (FIRA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Harmony platform. Defira has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Defira is 0.04864311 USD and is down -2.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $5,828.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.defira.com/.”

