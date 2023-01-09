Delta Air Lines Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 56,957 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 34% compared to the typical daily volume of 42,434 call options.

Shares of NYSE DAL traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.13. 469,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,491,076. The company has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 327.55 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $68,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,321.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 98,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 49,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth $1,303,000. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DAL shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.15.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

