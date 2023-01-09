Dero 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $94,119.65 (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Dero has a market capitalization of $52.16 million and $94,119.65 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can now be purchased for $3.96 or 0.00022915 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dero has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,263.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.33 or 0.00471111 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00020175 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $158.96 or 0.00920801 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00117279 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $106.14 or 0.00614864 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005778 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.37 or 0.00257014 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,187,048 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dero is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

