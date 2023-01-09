Dero Trading 0.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Dero has a total market capitalization of $51.83 million and $81,288.04 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dero has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dero coin can currently be bought for about $3.93 or 0.00022809 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,233.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.92 or 0.00475374 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00020046 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00123972 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.93 or 0.00928014 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.08 or 0.00615567 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005819 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.59 or 0.00258738 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,185,162 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.