Desjardins Trims Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Target Price to C$35.00

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Desjardins from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VET. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com lowered Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

VET stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.12. The company had a trading volume of 182,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,663,594. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.54. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $30.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.28.

Institutional Trading of Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.40). Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 37.21% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The company had revenue of $739.55 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $42,840,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the third quarter valued at $23,547,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Vermilion Energy by 522.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 913,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,570,000 after acquiring an additional 766,822 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,498,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 425.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 481,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,129,000 after buying an additional 390,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

