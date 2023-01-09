Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target to $20.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KEY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of KeyCorp from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of KeyCorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.89.

KEY opened at $18.37 on Friday. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $27.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.74.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). KeyCorp had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. This is an increase from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.61%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 77,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. MQS Management LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 29,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,556 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

