Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,015 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 12,625 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $4,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FANG. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $275,563.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FANG traded up $3.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $141.78. The stock had a trading volume of 32,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,703. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.71 and a 52 week high of $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.80. The company has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.00.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 45.47%. On average, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 24.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $2.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.22%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

