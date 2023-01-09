DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) PT Set at €13.00 by Berenberg Bank

DIC Asset (ETR:DIC – Get Rating) has been given a €13.00 ($13.83) target price by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 59.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DIC. Baader Bank set a €7.50 ($7.98) price target on shares of DIC Asset in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($18.09) price target on shares of DIC Asset in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

DIC Asset Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of DIC Asset stock traded up €0.11 ($0.12) during trading on Monday, reaching €8.17 ($8.69). The stock had a trading volume of 86,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,861. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.88. The company has a market capitalization of $679.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93. DIC Asset has a 52 week low of €6.51 ($6.93) and a 52 week high of €16.19 ($17.22). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €7.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €8.92.

About DIC Asset

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

