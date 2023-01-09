DigiByte Price Hits $0.0083 (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $132.55 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigiByte coin can currently be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 7% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,160.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000432 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.81 or 0.00470885 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00020241 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00122807 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $156.94 or 0.00914534 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001746 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.95 or 0.00611599 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005828 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.75 or 0.00254928 BTC.
DigiByte Coin Profile
DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,931,592,164 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com.
DigiByte Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for DigiByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.