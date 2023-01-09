Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC

Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,267,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,098 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 28.7% of Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $28,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 12,145 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,034,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,010,000 after acquiring an additional 103,670 shares during the period. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 51.5% in the third quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 24,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,324 shares during the period. Finally, BetterWealth LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 2,637,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,658,000 after acquiring an additional 75,792 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:DFAC traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $25.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,400. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $28.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.40.

