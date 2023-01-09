Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Sold by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC lessened its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 287,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,893 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC owned about 0.13% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $5,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 44,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 50,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

DFAX opened at $22.42 on Monday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $18.42 and a 52-week high of $26.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.08.

