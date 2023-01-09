district0x (DNT) Hits Market Cap of $10.96 Million

district0x (DNT) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. During the last seven days, district0x has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One district0x token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000106 BTC on exchanges. district0x has a market capitalization of $10.96 million and approximately $183,299.42 worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

district0x Profile

district0x launched on August 8th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for district0x is https://reddit.com/r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. district0x’s official website is district0x.io. district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling district0x

According to CryptoCompare, “District0x Network is a collective of decentralized marketplaces and communities, hereafter referred to as districts.Districts exist as decentralized autonomous organizations on the district0x Network, built upon a standard open source framework comprised of Ethereum smart contracts and front-end libraries, hereafter referred to as d0xINFRA. d0xINFRA provides districts with the core functionalities required to operate an online market or community.The district0x Network Token can be used to signal what districts should be built and deployed by the district0x Project team and can be staked to gain access to voting rights in any district on the district0x Network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as district0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire district0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy district0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

