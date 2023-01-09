Dogelon Mars (ELON) Achieves Market Cap of $158.44 Million

Dogelon Mars (ELON) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One Dogelon Mars token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Dogelon Mars has a market cap of $158.44 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of Dogelon Mars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dogelon Mars has traded up 1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003626 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 153.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.50 or 0.00444138 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $248.57 or 0.01443170 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,403.19 or 0.31370307 BTC.

About Dogelon Mars

Dogelon Mars’ genesis date was April 23rd, 2021. Dogelon Mars’ total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 549,752,201,882,355 tokens. Dogelon Mars’ official website is dogelonmars.com. The Reddit community for Dogelon Mars is https://reddit.com/r/dogelon. Dogelon Mars’ official Twitter account is @dogelonmars and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dogelon Mars Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Technically, Dogelon Mars (ELON) is a fork of Dogecoin, in the same sense that a knife is a fork of a spoon. It was named after the capital city of Mars: Dogelon (pronounced Dog-a-lon, not Doge Elon because that would be arrogant). The ticker is Dogelon (ELON), which should help prevent any confusion.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogelon Mars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogelon Mars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogelon Mars using one of the exchanges listed above.

