DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Shares Gap Down to $48.00

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $48.00, but opened at $45.99. DoorDash shares last traded at $48.35, with a volume of 30,331 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of DoorDash from $82.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $129.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.55.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 14.94%. Equities research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley Tang sold 4,076 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $226,381.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,792.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stanley Tang sold 4,076 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $226,381.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,792.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $2,516,178.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 370,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,816,652.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,262 shares of company stock valued at $5,312,896. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in DoorDash by 123.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in DoorDash by 43.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in DoorDash by 18.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in DoorDash by 204.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in DoorDash by 305.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.