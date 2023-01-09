Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.86.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DOCS shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Doximity from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on Doximity in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Doximity in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Doximity from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Doximity from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Doximity by 17.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,955,000 after buying an additional 63,615 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Doximity by 4.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the third quarter valued at $449,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Doximity by 4.4% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,670,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,471,000 after buying an additional 70,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Doximity during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,201,000. Institutional investors own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCS stock opened at $30.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.79. Doximity has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $64.95. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.92, a PEG ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.86.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Doximity had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 36.70%. The company had revenue of $102.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.86 million. Analysts expect that Doximity will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

