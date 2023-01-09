Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 40,471 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 319,880 shares.The stock last traded at $16.15 and had previously closed at $15.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NAPA shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.78.

Duckhorn Portfolio Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 8,889 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 309,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 93,800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,271,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 128,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 37,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

