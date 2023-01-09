Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 34,410 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,159,038 shares.The stock last traded at $32.00 and had previously closed at $29.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen lowered their price target on Dutch Bros from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen lowered their price target on Dutch Bros from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.90.

Dutch Bros Stock Up 6.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -207.45 and a beta of 2.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $198.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.27 million. Dutch Bros had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dutch Bros news, CMO John Patrick Graham sold 8,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $250,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 163,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,113,924.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dutch Bros

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 831.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

