EAC Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $3.60 Million (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 19% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 9th. One EAC token can now be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EAC has traded 69.4% lower against the dollar. EAC has a total market capitalization of $3.60 million and approximately $7,375.64 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EAC alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.88 or 0.00474693 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00020193 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000886 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00019164 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Profile

EAC (CRYPTO:EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.01206977 USD and is down -8.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $6,753.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.