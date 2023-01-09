EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Rating Increased to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $170.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $248.00 to $198.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $167.70.

EastGroup Properties stock opened at $149.85 on Thursday. EastGroup Properties has a 1 year low of $137.47 and a 1 year high of $217.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.81. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the first quarter valued at $354,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 10.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 4.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 0.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

