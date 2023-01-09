EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Initiates Coverage on G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX)

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GTHX. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on G1 Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.25.

G1 Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of G1 Therapeutics stock opened at $5.19 on Thursday. G1 Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $17.49. The company has a market cap of $222.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.50.

Insider Activity

G1 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GTHX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.05. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 172.97% and a negative net margin of 328.58%. The company had revenue of $23.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.64 million. On average, research analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 15,000 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 32,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $187,311.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,050.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,207 shares of company stock valued at $380,476. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $530,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 1,887.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 42,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 40,264 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 1,038.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,618,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,214,000 after buying an additional 1,476,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 262,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after buying an additional 150,250 shares during the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

