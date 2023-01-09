Electroneum Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14,077.56 (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $36.02 million and $14,077.56 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005828 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001071 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00011655 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,936,790,817 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

