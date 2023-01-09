Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG traded up $4.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $218.89. 33,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,061. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.10. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $311.32.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.